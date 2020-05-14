Embassy in Georgia: 15 Armenia citizens were in neutral zone of Russian-Georgian border

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia reports that 15 citizens of Armenia were in the neutral zone of the Russian-Georgian border for a few days.
“The Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia had urged citizens of Armenia several times to not go the Upper Lars border checkpoint since entry into Georgia is banned for foreign citizens.
On May 12, diplomats of the Embassy visited the Upper Lars border checkpoint and provided the citizens with food and first necessity items.
The Embassy has always had phone talks with the citizens, presented the bans set in Georgia and urged them to return to Russia and wait for the border to open, but they failed to pay heed to the calls.
After asking and urging the citizens to leave the premises several times, Georgia gave the citizens a deadline. Last night, the citizens of Armenia left the neutral zone and are already in Russia.
Once again, we ask citizens of Armenia to not go to the Upper Lars border checkpoint and follow the announcements of the Embassy. The Embassy will make an announcement when the border is opened,” the Embassy’s announcement reads.