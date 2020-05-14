Armenia Emergency Situations Ministry employee recovering from COVID-19

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, expert of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia Nazeli Elbakyan, who is infected with COVID-19, said she is waiting for the result of her double test after testing negative the first time.
“I had contact with a bearer of the virus on April 27. If I test negative again, it will mean I don’t have the virus,” she stated.
Like many other people with mild symptoms of the virus, Nazeli Elbakyan was also transferred from a hospital to a hotel where she will stay until she is sent home.