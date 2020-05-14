Armenia MOD issues statement calling on Azerbaijan to show restraint

Based on the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan will be conducting large-scale operative-tactical military exercises from May 18 to 22.
In this regard, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has issued the following statement: “What is noteworthy is the fact that the military exercises are exclusively offensive, and rocket launchers, aircraft weapons, high-precision weapons will be used for massive attacks against the adversary at operational depth.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia calls the attention of the OSCE, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the international community to the fact that, according to the established tradition, the upcoming large-scale military exercises in Azerbaijan will take place without preliminary notification, and this is another manifestation of neglect and gross violation of the 2011 Vienna Document, which serves as as a measure for building confidence and strengthening security.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia condemns Azerbaijan’s conduct of those military exercises escalating the security environment in the region, and they will be held amid the need to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through joint actions and contrary to the call of the United Nations Secretary-General for global ceasefire.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia calls on the Azerbaijani side to show restraint and respect the commitments assumed before the international community. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs that any attempt of military equipment and living forces to approach the state border with Armenia or the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be viewed as sabotage and will lead to appropriate consequences.”