Human rights activist: Armenia citizens stranded at Upper Lars border checkpoint

Citizens of Armenia stranded at Upper Lars border checkpoint haven’t been able to return to Armenia for a long time already. This is what human rights activist Davit Harutyunyan told reporters in front of the government building today.
“There are about 30 citizens who spent the night in their cars. They’re currently in the neutral zone and can’t come to Armenia. There are pregnant women and people in poor health conditions. I heard how they were crying when I was talking to them on the phone yesterday,” he said.
The citizens said they had come to the government building to understand when they will be allowed to return to Russia once and for all.