News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Human rights activist: Armenia citizens stranded at Upper Lars border checkpoint
Human rights activist: Armenia citizens stranded at Upper Lars border checkpoint
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society


Citizens of Armenia stranded at Upper Lars border checkpoint haven’t been able to return to Armenia for a long time already. This is what human rights activist Davit Harutyunyan told reporters in front of the government building today.

“There are about 30 citizens who spent the night in their cars. They’re currently in the neutral zone and can’t come to Armenia. There are pregnant women and people in poor health conditions. I heard how they were crying when I was talking to them on the phone yesterday,” he said.

The citizens said they had come to the government building to understand when they will be allowed to return to Russia once and for all.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh signs new decision
The Information Headquarters of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Armenia Commandant: Weddings are riskiest public events for spread of COVID-19
By the new decision of the Commandant, there...
 Armenia Commandant: Malls and gyms will reopen, but must follow special rules
During a special parliamentary session today, Commandant for...
 Armenia Commandant: New system to be introduced to divide country into 119 districts
As far as the location tracking system is...
 Russian science and higher education minister recovers from COVID-19
Falkov is already the fourth Russian minister to be...
 Armenia Commandant: More than enough healthcare resources in this stage of COVID-19
According to the Commandant, there are 2,000 beds...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos