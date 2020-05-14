News
Armenia Commandant: 36,016 COVID-19 tests conducted so far
Armenia Commandant: 36,016 COVID-19 tests conducted so far
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

During a special parliamentary session devoted to the government’s decision on extending the regime of state of emergency today, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan declared that Armenia has already conducted 36,016 tests for COVID-19 and that the results of 3,860 of them were positive.

According to him, 1,572 patients have recovered.

“There are 2,218 patients undergoing treatment. Unfortunately, we have 49 deaths,” Avinyan informed, yet failed to mention that there are 21 patients who, according to the authorities, died because of underlying diseases.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
