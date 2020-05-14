News
Thursday
May 14
Armenia Commandant on working parents and reopening of kindergartens
Armenia Commandant on working parents and reopening of kindergartens
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


During a special parliamentary session today, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan called on those working remotely to continue working remotely because, in reality, the virus still exists and is spreading.

When asked if sending children to kindergartens will be mandatory after the reopening of kindergartens on May 18, Avinyan said it can’t be mandatory. “The government is reopening kindergartens due to necessity and to let working parents have the opportunity to send their children to kindergartens, but there will be special rules. The Commandant’s Office will release a decision that will describe the rules in detail.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
