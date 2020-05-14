US records over 21 thousand COVID-19 cases per day

The US has confirmed over 21 thousand COVID-19 cases per day, and over 1.7 thousand COVID-19 patients died, Johns Hopkins University reported summarizing data from federal and local authorities, as well as media and other public sources.
According to it, the number of new cases has reached 21,030.
Over 1.39 million cases have been recorded in the US totally with the death toll reaching 84,136.
Earlier, experts at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington suggested the number of COVID-19 victims in the US would reach 147,000 by early August.