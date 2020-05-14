News
Russian science and higher education minister recovers from COVID-19
Russian science and higher education minister recovers from COVID-19
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

During a consultation devoted to genetic technologies, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov has recovered from COVID-19 and is back to work, reports Interfax.

Falkov is already the fourth Russian minister to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as well as Minister of Construction Industry, Housing and Utilities Sector Vladimir Yakushev and Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova. Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov and several deputies of the State Duma have also caught the virus.

On May 15, Lyubimova informed that she is going back to work after recovering from the virus. As expected, Mishustin will be back to work soon and has already held several consultations with government officials through video calls.
