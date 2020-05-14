News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
One dollar goes beyond AMD 488 in Armenia
One dollar goes beyond AMD 488 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 488.90/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 1.24 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 528.40 (down by AMD 0.27), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 597.44 (down by AMD 2.14) and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.63 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 244.58, AMD 26,853.48 and AMD 12,071.81, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Police determine whereabouts of 2 Iranian children
The INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Iran was conducting an international search for them as missing citizens...
 Khachaturyan sisters case: Russian investigators refuse to drop murder
That ruling was expected to close the case...
 Case instituted with report based on video by Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican
Mikayel Minasyan had informed that during a...
 Yerevan protester: I was released from police department about 3 hours later
Manukyan protests against the high interest rates of Armenia’s credit organizations…
 Armenia Constitutional Court president vs. PM lawsuit 1st court session postponed
The trial was adjourned until June 19…
 2 officers detained in connection with Armenian soldier’s death
The investigation of the criminal case continues…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos