Armenia Commandant: Wearing face masks will be mandatory even for going for a walk
Armenia Commandant: Wearing face masks will be mandatory even for going for a walk
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Wearing face masks will be mandatory as of May 25, and as of May 18, people will be held liable under a rather strict regime for not wearing face masks in indoor public places. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency due to COVID-19 Tigran Avinyan declared during a special parliamentary session today.

Avinyan emphasized that if a person leaves home for a walk and will be in a certain closed area, he or she will need to wear a face mask anyway.

“The practice of countries that have made wearing masks mandatory goes to show once again that wearing face masks has a positive impact in terms of reducing the speed of the spread of the coronavirus. Consequently, wearing face masks in public places will become mandatory as of May 25. Yes, people have to wear face masks in all cases,” Avinyan said, adding that people will also have to wear face masks even when they go out for walks.
