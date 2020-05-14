Armenia Commandant: New system to be introduced to divide country into 119 districts

The location tracking device is very important because it allows us to make sure self-isolated people follow the rules. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan declared during a special parliamentary session today.
“We will soon introduce a new system through which Armenia will be divided into 119 districts, each with its own police system and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The police and employees will check to see if people with indications for self-isolation are self-isolated and will give signals to the system.
As far as the location tracking system is concerned, we have already located the contacts of 1,938 patients with COVID-19. The approximate number provided through the system was 30,000, from which the circle of people who had truly had contacts with the patient was filtered. This increases effectiveness of the work by 20-30%,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.