Armenia Commandant: More than enough healthcare resources in this stage of COVID-19

In response to deputies’ questions during a special parliamentary session devoted to the government’s decision on extending the regime of state of emergency today, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan said the country’s clinics and hospitals have more than enough healthcare resources in the current stage of the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Commandant, there are 2,000 beds at state medical institutions. “Not all people with pneumonia need to be bedridden, and nearly 25-30% of those patients don’t need intensive care,” the Deputy Prime Minister stated, adding that the current state of the healthcare system allows to lift certain restrictions to a certain extent.