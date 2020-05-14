News
Armenia Deputy PM on wearing masks on public transport and fines
Armenia Deputy PM on wearing masks on public transport and fines
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Wearing masks will be mandatory on public transport, but overcrowded public transport will be prohibited. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan declared during the special parliamentary session today.

“There are also mandatory rules for sanitation. There are supervisory bodies that will make sure the rules are observed,” he said.

When asked how much the fines will be, the Deputy Prime Minister said the following: “Yes, the fines are rather expensive and start from AMD 100,000. Yes, we have to be strict. I want us to change our attitude and think about not infecting others and not getting infected ourselves. Yes, a self-made mask can be a scarf or anything made from cloth.”
