Armenia Deputy PM: We don't want to place beds in parks and see people die

The adopted decisions will be problematic in terms of implementation. In particular, the decisions state that public events can be held with the participation of up to five people. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Sergey Bagratyan told Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan during the special parliamentary session today.
“Imagine five people sitting around a table in a restaurant with 100 tables. This means 500 people can sit in that restaurant and hold, say, a wedding, but the government says weddings are prohibited. It turns out that those five people haven’t violated the procedure. However, if they sit with face masks, they have to take them off and eat every minute, right?” he said and called on the government to not adopt decisions that aren’t going to be implemented.
In response, Avinyan said organizing a wedding with tables with five seats is impossible because a wedding is an event with 500-seat tables, and this is prohibited. “If you say wearing masks is inconvenient, I assure you that catching the virus is more inconvenient. The spread of the virus is becoming a problem for the society. A lot of countries have gone through this, and Armenia doesn’t want to place beds in parks and see people die in front of our eyes,” he said.