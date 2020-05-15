Commandant: Those who arrive in Armenia will self-isolate starting tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, people returning to Armenia via flights will self-isolate, not spend 14 days under quarantine. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan declared during a special parliamentary session today.
“The government is initially planning to open the air space in mid-June. We are already sending citizens arriving in Armenia to self-isolate. We’ll start doing this tomorrow and will effectively follow to make sure they stay under quarantine, and we’ll definitely fine those who violate the regime,” the Commandant said.