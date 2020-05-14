News
Deputy PM on problem with flights to and from Russia and Armenia
Deputy PM on problem with flights to and from Russia and Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society


During a special parliamentary session today, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan said Armenia has certain agreements with Russia, Georgia, Iran and several other partnering countries and has blocked the entry of citizens into Armenia and allow the entry of foreign citizens into Armenia only in special cases.

Asked how Armenia will solve the problem of those who wish to leave for abroad for work since Russia still hasn’t lifted restrictions in terms of flights, Avinyan said this will be one of the topics of the upcoming discussions with Russia. “We need to understand how we are going to regulate the entry of citizens of Russia into Armenia and of citizens of Armenia into Russia,” he said.
