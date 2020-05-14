Armenia Commandant: Government can't regulate prices of face masks

The Armenian authorities need to take relevant measures to set reasonable prices for face masks. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan said during a discussion on the government’s decision on extending the state of emergency as she addressed Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan today. She also asked the Commandant if the authorities are taking all the necessary measures to solve this issue.
In response, Avinyan stated that the face masks market in Armenia is de facto liberalized, and this implies both import and production of face masks. “Yes, the Armenian government can touch upon the inflation, but it can’t regulate the prices. The government can only develop certain mechanisms,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.