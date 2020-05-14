Armenia Commandant: Weddings are riskiest public events for spread of COVID-19

The risk of spread of the coronavirus especially grows during public events. This is what Commandant for the state of emergency in Armenia Tigran Avinyan declared during a special parliamentary session today.
“For instance, we Armenians have trouble picturing weddings without emotional outbursts, and unfortunately, I must say that such public events are the riskiest. Being in a gym where people exercise on their own and follow certain rules is one thing, and being at a wedding where relatives and in-laws rejoice, dance, hug and kiss each other is another thing, and this can accelerate the spread of the virus,” he stated.
By the new decision of the Commandant, there can be a maximum of five people at a public event instead of the previous twenty.