Friday
May 15
Armenia Commandant: Health Ministry responded to threat of coronavirus very quickly
Armenia Commandant: Health Ministry responded to threat of coronavirus very quickly
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

During a special parliamentary session devoted to the government’s decision on extending the state of emergency in Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan said the number of patients infected with COVID-19 was low when the restrictions were set in March, but the numbers grew in April-May.

According to Avinyan, until March 22, the country’s authorities were tracking the hotbeds for penetration of the virus. “The Ministry of Health responded to the threat very quickly, and in mid-March, the government declared a state of emergency, set up the Commandant’s Office and set a few restrictions. Armenia started importing necessary medical equipment and tests to detect the coronavirus,” Avinyan said.
Հայերեն and Русский
