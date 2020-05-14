Armenia Commandant: China to provide last batch of reagents for preparing COVID-19 tests

During a special parliamentary session today, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan declared that Armenia will import the last batch of reagents for preparing COVID-19 tests from China.
He stated that during the outbreak of the coronavirus, it was necessary to isolate citizens of Armenia returning from abroad and those who had had contact with them. “There was a need for necessary conditions for this. The restrictions were tightened throughout April. The government started lifting some restrictions because the healthcare system was already ready to combat the coronavirus. In addition, there were social-economic issues. We all need to learn to live with the coronavirus,” the Commandant stated.