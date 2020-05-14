News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Commandant: China to provide last batch of reagents for preparing COVID-19 tests
Armenia Commandant: China to provide last batch of reagents for preparing COVID-19 tests
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

During a special parliamentary session today, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan declared that Armenia will import the last batch of reagents for preparing COVID-19 tests from China.

He stated that during the outbreak of the coronavirus, it was necessary to isolate citizens of Armenia returning from abroad and those who had had contact with them. “There was a need for necessary conditions for this. The restrictions were tightened throughout April. The government started lifting some restrictions because the healthcare system was already ready to combat the coronavirus. In addition, there were social-economic issues. We all need to learn to live with the coronavirus,” the Commandant stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Commandant: Those who arrive in Armenia will self-isolate starting tomorrow
Starting tomorrow, people returning to...
 Armenia Commandant: Reduction of number of event participants also concerns churches
When asked if people can participate in...
 Deputy PM on problem with flights to and from Russia and Armenia
Asked how Armenia will solve the problem of...
 Armenia Commandant: Government can't regulate prices of face masks
In response, Avinyan stated that the face...
 Armenia Commandant: Health Ministry responded to threat of coronavirus very quickly
According to Avinyan, until March 22, the country’s...
 Armenia health minister: No large outbreak of COVID-19 at Ministry of Health yet
“The tests have shown that there is still no...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos