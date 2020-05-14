News
Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh signs new decision
Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh signs new decision
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Information Headquarters of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) has made an announcement about the changes that have been made to the restrictions for special and urgent cases of entry into the Republic of Artsakh and the restrictions that are applied within the administrative boundaries of the republic.

The announcement reads as follows:

“Commandant for the emergency situation declared in the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan has signed a new decision by which changes have been made in the Commandant’s April 13 decision. Based on the changes, an exception is made in the ban on entry into the Republic of Artsakh based on the instruction of the Commandant, in other exclusive cases.”
