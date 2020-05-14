Court acquits Armenian criminal authority

The court of general jurisdiction of Armavir Province of Armenia acquitted and vindicated criminal authority Artur Asatryan, who is better known as “Don Pipo”. The news was confirmed by Artur Asatryan’s attorney Gegham Hakobyan.
Based on the indictment, on May 20, 2017, Artur Asatryan organized and directed the abduction of three people (Vazgen Ghazakhetsyan, Artak Ayvazyan and Arkady Kochinyan) by acting in conspiracy with a group of people and with the use of objects used as weapons, and the abduction was organized through the use of force dangerous to the health of Ayvazyan and Kochinyan.
Artur Asatryan was charged with abduction of three people by acting in conspiracy with a group of people, by using force dangerous to health and by using a weapon or objects that are used as weapons.