EU ambassador to Armenia: There has been considerable progress in Armenia's democratic performance

There has been considerable progress in Armenia's democratic performance, said the EU ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin during the online-press conference hosted by RFE/RL's Armenian service.
"We very much appreciate the SEPA road map we discussed together with the Armenian government and which is a sort of blueprint for the reforms of your country," she noted. "We are regarding this as a very important step and we have seen considerable progress."
"We supported lots of things. We welcomed the adoption of the justice reform strategies, the anti-corruption strategy, the gender strategy," she added. "We are looking forward to the implementation. Even in this difficult time, we continue to cooperate in the implementation of the reforms. And the European Union has mobilized an initiative - a special package of EUR 23 million, which was just ratified by the Armenian side 10 days ago, which is called SEPA reform facility."
"There is one principle. You have to know that the amount of our assistant and the scope will always depend on the progress made."