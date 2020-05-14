Armenia health minister: People having had contact with COVID-19 patients are now sent to self-isolate

People having had contact with patients with COVID-19 are no longer isolated in hotels. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said live on Facebook today.
“They are sent to self-isolate, and the free suites in the hotel will be occupied by asymptomatic patients. However, if Armenia reports 150 new cases and 70-80 discharged patients every day, we will be discharging asymptomatic citizens from hotels and asking them to spend 14 days in their homes in 7-10 days,” he said, stating that citizens need to have a high sense of responsibility and not leave their places for quarantine. The minister added that the people near the same area also need to help find those who violate the rules and that 20-30% of patients with COVID-19 will most likely stay in hospitals.