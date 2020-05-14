News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Hayk Demoyan: Source materials about Armenian Genocide turned to ashes in a matter of hours
Hayk Demoyan: Source materials about Armenian Genocide turned to ashes in a matter of hours
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Former director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Hayk Demoyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“MOST HORRIBLE LOSS OF THE YEAR

I am simply petrified after finding out that the major electronic databases of Armenian books and presses (compiled from the National Library throughout many years), including materials devoted to the Armenian Genocide that serve as a source of information, turned to ashes in a matter of hours.

I made my modest contribution to add to those databases with rare materials of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and the digitized samples of materials from my personal collection, in an attempt to contribute to the truly titanic efforts of my good friend Tigran Zargaryan and the National Library…

I simply don’t want to believe that Armenia is going to be deprived of having the exclusive opportunity to explore those sources of information, especially the sources of information related to Armenian presses and the Armenian Genocide…

I am simply speechless…”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
EU ambassador says crimes against Armenian people in Ottoman Empire must not be forgotten
Crimes against the Armenian people should not be forgotten...
 Petition calling on Ukraine to recognize Armenian Genocide posted on President's website
A petition asking the President of Ukraine to recognize the...
 Harut Sassounian: Libya interim government recognizes the Armenian Genocide once again
While this recognition may surprise many people because there is hardly a single Armenian living in Libya...
 Geoffrey Robertson: UK Foreign Office privately admitted killing Armenians in 1915 was genocide, but cannot say so
“Because, in this case, Turkey is “neuralgic…
 International recognition of the Armenian Genocide remains the main issue on the MFA agenda, FM assures
It is a step towards the prevention of such crimes against humanity, since 'an unpunished crime can be repeated...
 Australia MPs pledge to continue support for country's recognition of Armenian genocide
The position of Australia to appease its ally, the denialist dictatorship of Turkey, remained unchanged for 2020…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos