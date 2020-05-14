News
Victorin on political participation of women in Armenia: I'm very much interested in supporting it
Victorin on political participation of women in Armenia: I'm very much interested in supporting it
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

After the COVID-19 emergency, the EU embassy will be engaged in the issue of discussing future cooperation in the political participation of women in Armenia, the EU ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin during the online-press conference hosted by RFE/RL's Armenian service.

Asked to comment on the support of the political participation of women in Armenia, especially in the provinces, she noted: "I'm very much interested in supporting the political participation of women."

"We are now concentrating more on the Northern regions and we are quite active on the economic front. But we are happy to explore new opportunities as we will enter into a new strategic cycle post-2020. And I think we really need to pay more attention to women's political empowerment," she added.

The ambassador expressed confidence that after the COVID emergency, they will engage both with the government, civil society, and academia to discuss their future cooperation in this regard.
