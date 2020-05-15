Jeff Bezos may become the world's first trillionaire

There is a possibility that Jeff Bezos may become the first trillionaire in the world even amid the economic collapse during the COVID-19 pandemic, NYP reported.
Amazon founder, whose fortune is valued at $ 143 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaire index, can achieve this status by 2026.
According to Marketwatch, Amazon's sales in the first quarter of this year exceeded $ 75 billion, which was caused by a sharp increase in demand during the pandemic.
Comparisun, a small business consulting platform, said it has analyzed the market capitalization of the 25 most valuable companies on the New York Stock Exchange according to Macrotrends and the net worth of the 25 richest people in the world according to Forbes.
Then it calculated the average annual percentage growth over the past five years and applied this growth rate to get an idea of how this value will change in the future.
Bezos, which owns 11 percent of Amazon, has been the richest person in the world since 2017. He is also one of the five richest people in the world who have not lost money this year amid the pandemic, according to Esquire.
If his net worth does reach $1 trillion, he would be worth over the individual GDPs of 179 countries with a combined population of 3.4 billion — 43.7 percent of all humans alive, the outlet reported.