232 Armenia citizens depart from Moscow to Yerevan

4 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19

Armenia health minister: I probably won't get tested for COVID-19 again

Tesla owner detains carjacker using smartphone

Armenia police chief assigns to rule out corruption risks and policeman-criminal ties

Slovenia says it overcome COVID-19 pandemic

Update on COVID-19 in Armenia, public activist summoned to Yerevan police, 15.05.20 digest

Eurasian Economic Commission expands talks on free trade zones

Armenia President: There is no vaccine for this virus, but there is an old method

Eurozone economy hits record-breaking contraction

Armenia's Armed Forces preparing for military exercises, assignments given

Armenia Gegharkunik Province: 11 new COVID-19 cases, 14 patients have recovered

Armenia ranked 35th among CoE countries with deaths from COVID-19 per million inhabitants

Armenian MP: Government seeking paths to solve crisis in Constitutional Court more quickly

Russian academician: Novel coronavirus may end in January 2021

Armenia, UAE FMs hold phone talks

66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, 64 recovered in Armenia's Shirak Province

Jeff Bezos may become the world's first trillionaire

Armenia public activist: I learned that my Facebook page was being monitored by law enforcement

Lavrov: No absolutely free interaction after end of pandemic

Myasnikovich: Current situation to become test for Eurasian Economic Union

Georgia to lift lockdown after May 22

Armenia has new deputy minister of labor, social affairs

Armenia army conducts field exercises

Shirak province governor: It is planned to repair another 18 streets in Gyumri

Armenia deputy labor and social affairs minister dismissed

US increases military pressure on China

Armenia Ararat Province governor congratulates on occasion of International Day of Families

Outgoing speaker: One of tasks that stand out of this Karabakh legislature is development of parliamentary ties

Armenian army's general staff chief visits military units and posts

Armenia Ombudsman's congratulatory remarks on occasion of International Day of Families

China urges US to meet and strengthen cooperation in fight against pandemic

Dollar drops in Armenia

New legislature of Artsakh to convene first sitting on May 21

57 residents tested for COVID-19 in suspected hotbeds of Artsakh's Shahumyan region

If Turkey recognizes Genocide, it will be good for itself in first place, Armenia President says

Beijing says attempts to politicize pandemic undermine international anti-epidemic efforts

Karabakh President receives HALO Trust organization delegation

Armenian deputy minister: Citizens to not be allowed in stores without masks and gloves

COVID-19 has taken to streets from hospitals, Armenia medical specialist says

Armenia Kotayk Province governor reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Ashot Ghulyan: Artsakh Parliament succeeded in establishing close ties with Armenia National Assembly

Trudeau says world will change even after pandemic ends

Public activist is at Yerevan police special department

Karabakh new parliament members are registered, receive certificates

ADB: Global economy loses in 2020 will range from $ 5.8 trillion to $ 8.8 trillion

Child who fell from 2nd floor in Armenia’s Vanadzor is in critical condition

Yerevan subway to reopen on May 18

One person arrested in connection with criminal case into threat of violence against Armenia ruling bloc MP

Erdogan supporters threaten opposition with murders and rape

Trial resumes into tragic road accident on Armenia bridge last year

Child, 9, falls from 2nd floor in Vanadzor

Armenian economy ministry: Before entering public catering facilities, visitors' temperature will be measured

CSTO FMs' meeting to be held on May 26 via videoconference, its chief says

Armenian judge David Grigoryan charged

Armenia’s Heritage Party has new head

Escalation of tensions with China over COVID-19 could be serious risk for economic recovery

Armenia President: Family is our collective wealth

Last batch of essential personal protective equipment against COVID-19 arrives in Armenia from China

Economy ministry: Restrictions on hotel activities will continue for a while in Armenia

Armenia health minister informs how coronavirus test is conducted (VIDEO)

20 cases of COVID-19 in Karabakh

German president urges citizens to believe more in science than in conspiracy theory

18th anti-crisis measure kicks off in Armenia

Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 68-year-old woman, 81- and 82-year-old men

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,044 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

Driver, 48, dies on the spot in tragic accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

World Trade Organization chief announces about stepping down

Newspaper: Ex-defense minister to hold office in Karabakh new government?

Newspaper: More passengers depart from Armenia by plane than arrive in January-March

Newspaper: Date of next meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war is known

Newspaper: Armenia authorities turn to Europe for help

Commandant: Those who arrive in Armenia will self-isolate starting tomorrow

Armenia Commandant: Reduction of number of event participants also concerns churches

Deputy PM on problem with flights to and from Russia and Armenia

Armenia Commandant: Government can't regulate prices of face masks

Armenia Commandant: Health Ministry responded to threat of coronavirus very quickly

7or.am: Russian and Armenian FMs talked about political persecution against Armenia 2nd President

Armenia Commandant: China to provide last batch of reagents for preparing COVID-19 tests

Court acquits Armenian criminal authority

Armenian initiative member against placement of Gandhi statue in Yerevan

Armenia health minister: No large outbreak of COVID-19 at Ministry of Health yet

Armenia Human Rights Defender prepares special report on bombardment against Armenian village

Armenia Kotayk Province governor reports 9 new coronavirus cases

Armenia MFA: Lithuania sends 10,600 face shields

EU ambassador says crimes against Armenian people in Ottoman Empire must not be forgotten

Petition calling on Ukraine to recognize Armenian Genocide posted on President's website

Wiktorin on political participation of women in Armenia: I'm very much interested in supporting it

National Library of Armenia issues statement

Yellowstone Park being partially opened in US

EU ambassador speaks on visa issues amid COVID-19 restrictions

Andrea Wiktorin says EU does not consider military presence or providing military aid to Armenia

Hayk Demoyan: Source materials about Armenian Genocide turned to ashes in a matter of hours

Head of Armenian initiative apprehended again

Armenia health minister: People having had contact with COVID-19 patients are now sent to self-isolate

Armenia health minister: End of COVID-19 pandemic visible after 5 years

Andrea Wiktorin: EU is starting a new program to fight organized crime in the Eastern Partnership countries

Armenia health minister: Extending state of emergency is imperative at this moment

Russia MFA: Moscow closely following Yerevan-Baku talks over exchange of captives

Armenian journalist tests positive for COVID-19