Armenia Human Rights Defender prepares special report on bombardment against Armenian village

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Yesterday Berkaber village of Tavush Province of Armenia was bombarded, and such incidents require an immediate response. Moreover, professional work is required, and no matter how hard it is to resist the frustration, there is no need to get emotional. In just two days, the Office of the Human Rights Defender managed to gather facts and prepare a special report in which it stated that the bombardment was against a peaceful settlement, the Berkaber village of Tavush Province of Armenia in the afternoon (1:00-2:00 p.m.); the bombardment took place with the use of a large caliber weapon; the bombardment sparked fear among children and made their parents get worried; the bombardment made the children’s parents get worried since such incidents are unpredictable and might happen again; the universal rules for prevention of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the fight against the spread of the virus clearly show the intention to cause damage to Berkaber village and to the lives and health and property of the villagers; the bombardment was dangerous to the lives and health and property of the village’s peaceful civilians, including children and elderly and the several past cases of bombardment against peaceful settlements of Armenia this year go to show that there is a real risk of repetition.

The special report will be sent to international human rights organizations, as well as the National Assembly of Armenia (all deputies, as always) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia,” Arman Tatoyan wrote and posted the link to the text of the special report.