News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
World Trade Organization chief announces about stepping down
World Trade Organization chief announces about stepping down
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Robert Azevedo has said he will resign as the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), DW reported.

The WTO Director-General said on Thursday that he will step down from his position effective August 31 after seven years at the helm of the global trade body.

Azevedo, a 62-year-old Brazilian career diplomat, stepped down more than a year before his second term as WTO head was due to end.

His departure comes at a difficult time for the WTO, which is charged with setting international rules for trade between member states.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos