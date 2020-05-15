World Trade Organization chief announces about stepping down

Robert Azevedo has said he will resign as the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), DW reported.
The WTO Director-General said on Thursday that he will step down from his position effective August 31 after seven years at the helm of the global trade body.
Azevedo, a 62-year-old Brazilian career diplomat, stepped down more than a year before his second term as WTO head was due to end.
His departure comes at a difficult time for the WTO, which is charged with setting international rules for trade between member states.