Newspaper: Armenia authorities turn to Europe for help
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: As it is known, on May 13, RA Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan addressed the Secretary General of the Council of Europe (the European Commission for Democracy through Law) (Venice Commission)) asking questions on the resolution of the crisis over the RA Constitutional Court.

Zhoghovurd daily learned that the ministry has been waiting for the response sent from the Venice Commission within a month.

It is no secret that after the velvet revolution, the authorities are trying in every way to resolve the crisis of the Constitutional Court, but it doesn't work, and the referendum on constitutional amendments was canceled under the condition of the state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

And in these conditions, when the state of emergency is extended again and again, the authorities do not know how to act, how to resolve the crisis, and that is why they have turned to the Europeans for help.
