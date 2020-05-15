News
Friday
May 15
News
Friday
May 15
Newspaper: Date of next meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war is known
Newspaper: Date of next meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war is known
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the NA [National Assembly] committee of inquiry examining the circumstances of the military actions in April 2016 will convene a sitting on Monday, May 18.

Zhoghovurd daily’s sources inform that it is possible that on that very day the committee will question former Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Edward Nalbandian via video link. However, it is not ruled out that another person will be "hosted" by the committee members on Monday, and the video link with Nalbandian will be appointed for another day.

The thing is that the former minister of foreign affairs has already given his consent to answer the questions of the inquiry committee via video link, as Nalbandian currently lives in the Russian Federation and cannot come to Armenia.

The thing is that the members of the inquiry committee will try to find out what document Yuri Khachaturov, the former chief of the GS [General Staff] of the Republic of Armenia, signed in 2016 in the RF [Russian Federation], which they cannot find out personally from Khachaturov, as the latter does not agree in any way to answer the questions of the inquiry committee.

The committee's term expires on June 2, and after visiting Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], they must already submit the committee's report.
