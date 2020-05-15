Newspaper: More passengers depart from Armenia by plane than arrive in January-March

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the results of January-March of this year, more passengers departed from Armenia by plane than arrived.
"Zhoghovurd" daily learned from the statistics of the RA Civil Aviation Committee that 269,072 passengers departed via Zvartnots airport [of Yerevan] in January-March this year, whereas 257,639 arrived. That is to say, 11,433 people departed via this airport and did not return. According to experts, the decrease in the number of those who arrived is due to the coronavirus that has stormed the world. Many have departed from the country and are unable to return to the homeland due to border closures.
The picture is the same with Shirak airport [of Gyumri]. 14,209 passengers departed via this airport, whereas 13,324 passengers arrived. In other words, 885 passengers departed via this airport in three months and did not return.