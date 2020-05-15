The German president urges citizens to believe more in science than in conspiracy theory if they want to avoid being infected with a new coronavirus, AP reported.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed concern about the weakening of measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, such as social distancing, as well as about the growing protests in Germany against pandemic restrictions.
There have been numerous demonstrations in Germany against government restrictions.
Over 170,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Germany, while the death toll is more than 7,700.