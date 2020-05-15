Driver, 48, dies on the spot in tragic accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

YEREVAN. – At 9:44pm on Thursday, the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received a report a road accident had taken place at an intersection of Zaritap village in Vayots Dzor Province, according to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
It turned out that a car and a truck had collided on the Yerevan-Meghri motorway, and the car’s driver (Hakob T., born in 1972) had died on the spot.
The rescuers who arrived at the scene removed the driver's body out of the car with the help of special equipment and carried it to a waiting ambulance.