Friday
May 15
Trudeau says world will change even after pandemic ends
Trudeau says world will change even after pandemic ends
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Canadians must recognize that the world will change even if a vaccine is found and the coronavirus pandemic is overcome, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging people to adapt to new standards.

Trudeau unveiled new measures to support heavily-affected sectors of the economy, including $ 334 million for fisheries, Reuters reported.

“We have to recognize that things will change in this world, even after the end of this pandemic, even after a vaccine,” he told reporters. “COVID-19 will be one of the things that create changes in our society. There will be adjustments.” 

Earlier, World Health Organization emergency expert Mike Ryan said coronavirus could become endemic like HIV and “may never go away.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
