Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 68-year-old woman, 81- and 82-year-old men
Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 68-year-old woman, 81- and 82-year-old men
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of May 15, 11:00 AM, 4,044 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 1,666 recoveries and 52 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed on Twitter on Friday.

“A total of 2,304 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.

In total, 37,476 tests have been completed. Thus, we have 184 new cases and 94 recoveries.

Regarding the latest death cases, the patients were 68 (female), 81 and 82 (both male) years old and had pre-existing chronic diseases.

1 death was registered yesterday when the patient tested positive, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such deaths is 22,” the ministry added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
