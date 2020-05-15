News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
18th anti-crisis measure kicks off in Armenia
18th anti-crisis measure kicks off in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee informed that the 18th measure to neutralize COVID-19’s economic consequences in Armenia has started.

The purpose of this measure is to support taxpayers who have retained their jobs in February, March, and April—had 2-100 employees, and their payroll calculated on these employees.

Entities whose number of employees in April exceeds—or is equal to—the number of employees declared for February and March, and the amount of payroll calculated for employees in April exceeds—or is equal to—95% of the amount of payroll calculated in February and March, can become beneficiaries of this measure.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
20 cases of COVID-19 in Karabakh
Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 68-year-old woman, 81- and 82-year-old men
The Ministry of Health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,044 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported
A total of 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
 Commandant: Those who arrive in Armenia will self-isolate starting tomorrow
Starting tomorrow, people returning to...
 Armenia Commandant: Reduction of number of event participants also concerns churches
When asked if people can participate in...
 Deputy PM on problem with flights to and from Russia and Armenia
Asked how Armenia will solve the problem of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos