18th anti-crisis measure kicks off in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee informed that the 18th measure to neutralize COVID-19’s economic consequences in Armenia has started.
The purpose of this measure is to support taxpayers who have retained their jobs in February, March, and April—had 2-100 employees, and their payroll calculated on these employees.
Entities whose number of employees in April exceeds—or is equal to—the number of employees declared for February and March, and the amount of payroll calculated for employees in April exceeds—or is equal to—95% of the amount of payroll calculated in February and March, can become beneficiaries of this measure.