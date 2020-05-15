CSTO FMs' meeting to be held on May 26 via videoconference, its chief says

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held on May 26 in the format of a videoconference, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas told about this to RIA Novosti.
He added that the impact of the coronavirus on this bloc's countries, the future steps for the implementation of the CSTO partner and observer's status, and the fight against falsification of history are on the agenda.
According to him, COVID-19 poses a very serious threat to the CSTO member countries.
"However, the legal framework of the CSTO allows us to respond to these types of threats," Zas concluded. "There are opportunities within the current regulatory legal framework and in the existing system to respond to the pandemic."
To note, Armenia is also a member in the CSTO.