Slovenia says it overcome COVID-19 pandemic

Slovenia became the first European country that has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, AP reported.
The government has stated that the spread of COVID-19 is under control and emergency medical measures are no longer needed.
According to the government, EU residents can freely enter Slovenia from Austria, Italy, and Hungary at predetermined checkpoints, while most non-EU citizens will have to go through a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The first COVID-19 case in Slovenia was recorded on March 4. A nationwide epidemic was announced on March 12.
By May 13, there were 1,467 COVID-19 confirmed cases, while the death toll has reached 103.