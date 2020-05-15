News
Beijing says attempts to politicize pandemic undermine international anti-epidemic efforts
Beijing says attempts to politicize pandemic undermine international anti-epidemic efforts
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China has taken control of an outbreak of coronavirus, said Chinese FM Wang Yi, criticizing foreign politicians for politicizing the pandemic.

According to him, China was able to take control of the outbreak thanks to serious efforts and gradually resumed economic and social life, while taking measures to prevent and control it, Xinhua reported.

He noted that China offered support and assistance to relevant countries, unconditionally shared its experience in the field of prevention and control of the virus, and also facilitated the acquisition by various countries of anti-epidemic drugs in China.

Attempts to politicize the pandemic and disgrace the WHO is a serious violation of international moral principles and undermine international anti-epidemic efforts, he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
