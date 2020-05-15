Economy ministry: Restrictions on hotel activities will continue for a while in Armenia

Restrictions on the activities of hotels and similar services will continue for a while in Armenia, deputy minister of economy Varos Simonyan said on Friday.
However, according to him, these restrictions will not apply only to those hotels where guests will be registered.
"The activities of holiday homes and similar services will not be limited as well. Restrictions on the activity of catering facilities - restaurants and bars will also be lifted," he noted explaining that now these services can be carried out in enclosed spaces.