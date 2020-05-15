News
Friday
May 15
66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, 64 recovered in Armenia's Shirak Province
66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, 64 recovered in Armenia's Shirak Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

As of May 15, 66 patients with COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the infection hospital in Gyumri, and 53 of them are residents of Armenia’s Shirak Province.

As reported the regional governor’s office of Shirak Province, 64 patients have already recovered, 6 patients have recovered over the past two days, 26 patients are undergoing treatment in Gyumri, 62 asymptomatic patients have been transferred to hotels, and currently, isolation and self-isolation have been indicated for 245 citizens in Shirak Province.

Since March 1, the medical institutions of the province and the regional center of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention have conducted 1,472 tests.
This text available in   Հայերեն
