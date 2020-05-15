News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
One person arrested in connection with criminal case into threat of violence against Armenia ruling bloc MP
One person arrested in connection with criminal case into threat of violence against Armenia ruling bloc MP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – On Monday, Nikolay Baghdasaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, reported to police that at around 5:10pm, an unknown person had rode a bicycle toward him because of carrying out his official duties, after which he had threatened to use violence against him.

Police have opened a criminal case on charges of using violence against a representative of the authorities, and the case was forwarded to the Investigative Committee for investigation, the committee informed NEWS.am.

A decision was made to recognize Baghdasaryan as the injured party in this criminal case.

It turned out that the suspect of this crime is a resident of Etchmiadzin town, born in 1980. A criminal charge was brought against him, and the court granted the petition to have him arrested as a pretrial measure.

Armenia Police release video about violence against ruling bloc MP
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Public activist is at Yerevan police special department
Narek Malyan was summoned there…
 Child who fell from 2nd floor in Armenia’s Vanadzor is in critical condition
The spokesperson of the Yerevan hospital—where this kid was airlifted—stated…
 Child, 9, falls from 2nd floor in Vanadzor
The kid was airlifted to Yerevan…
 Armenian judge David Grigoryan charged
The case was submitted to the prosecutor for approval and trial...
 Armenia parliament ex-officials' trial kicks off
National Assembly (NA) former speaker Ara Babloyan, and NA former deputy chief of staff Arsen Babayan…
 Armenia Police determine whereabouts of 2 Iranian children
The INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Iran was conducting an international search for them as missing citizens...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos