One person arrested in connection with criminal case into threat of violence against Armenia ruling bloc MP

YEREVAN. – On Monday, Nikolay Baghdasaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, reported to police that at around 5:10pm, an unknown person had rode a bicycle toward him because of carrying out his official duties, after which he had threatened to use violence against him.
Police have opened a criminal case on charges of using violence against a representative of the authorities, and the case was forwarded to the Investigative Committee for investigation, the committee informed NEWS.am.
A decision was made to recognize Baghdasaryan as the injured party in this criminal case.
It turned out that the suspect of this crime is a resident of Etchmiadzin town, born in 1980. A criminal charge was brought against him, and the court granted the petition to have him arrested as a pretrial measure.
