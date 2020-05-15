One person arrested in connection with criminal case into threat of violence against Armenia ruling bloc MP

Armenia deputy labor and social affairs minister dismissed

McGregor: I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd

US increases military pressure on China

Armenia Ararat Province governor congratulates on occasion of International Day of Families

Outgoing speaker: One of tasks that stand out of this Karabakh legislature is development of parliamentary ties

Armenian army's general staff chief visits military units and posts

Armenia Ombudsman's congratulatory remarks on occasion of International Day of Families

China urges US to meet and strengthen cooperation in fight against pandemic

Dollar drops in Armenia

Scientists develop world's first test of saliva for oropharynx cancer

New legislature of Artsakh to convene first sitting on May 21

Matrix filming planned to resume in July

57 residents tested for COVID-19 in suspected hotbeds of Artsakh's Shahumyan region

If Turkey recognizes Genocide, it will be good for itself in first place, Armenia President says

Beijing says attempts to politicize pandemic undermine international anti-epidemic efforts

Karabakh President receives HALO Trust organization delegation

Manchester United reach agreement with Lyon striker

Armenian deputy minister: Citizens to not be allowed in stores without masks and gloves

COVID-19 has taken to streets from hospitals, Armenia medical specialist says

Armenia Kotayk Province governor reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Ashot Ghulyan: Artsakh Parliament succeeded in establishing close ties with Armenia National Assembly

Trudeau says world will change even after pandemic ends

Public activist is at Yerevan police special department

Khloe Kardashian says how she lost 60 pounds after having baby True

Karabakh new parliament members are registered, receive certificates

ADB: Global economy loses in 2020 will range from $ 5.8 trillion to $ 8.8 trillion

Van Persie talks about his main reason for moving to Manchester United

Child who fell from 2nd floor in Armenia’s Vanadzor is in critical condition

Adele keeps losing weight?

Yerevan subway to reopen on May 18

One person arrested in connection with criminal case into threat of violence against Armenia ruling bloc MP

Erdogan supporters threaten opposition with murders and rape

Ibrahimovic tests negative for COVID-19

Child, 9, falls from 2nd floor in Vanadzor

Armenian economy ministry: Before entering public catering facilities, visitors' temperature will be measured

CSTO FMs' meeting to be held on May 26 via videoconference, its chief says

Armenian judge David Grigoryan charged

Armenia’s Heritage Party has new head

Escalation of tensions with China over COVID-19 could be serious risk for economic recovery

Armenia President: Family is our collective wealth

IOC President says it is too early to talk about reducing number of spectators at the Olympics

Last batch of essential personal protective equipment against COVID-19 arrives in Armenia from China

Economy ministry: Restrictions on hotel activities will continue for a while in Armenia

Armenia health minister informs how coronavirus test is conducted (VIDEO)

20 cases of COVID-19 in Karabakh

German president urges citizens to believe more in science than in conspiracy theory

New photoshoot of pregnant Katy Perry

UK government allows Premier League resumption

18th anti-crisis measure kicks off in Armenia

COVID-19 attacks not only lungs but other organs as well, scientists claim

Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 68-year-old woman, 81- and 82-year-old men

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,044 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

Discovering young talents: Armenian forward from Sweden (PHOTOS)

Justin Gaethje expresses his support to Nurmagomedov

Driver, 48, dies on the spot in tragic accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

World Trade Organization chief announces about stepping down

Newspaper: Ex-defense minister to hold office in Karabakh new government?

Kim Kardashian, family struggling to cope with COVID-19 quarantine (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: More passengers depart from Armenia by plane than arrive in January-March

Newspaper: Date of next meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war is known

Newspaper: Armenia authorities turn to Europe for help

Messi says Lautaro Martinez is 'impressive' striker

Samuel Eto'o: Brazil's Ronaldo is best striker in history

Commandant: Those who arrive in Armenia will self-isolate starting tomorrow

Armenia Commandant: Reduction of number of event participants also concerns churches

Deputy PM on problem with flights to and from Russia and Armenia

Armenia Commandant: Government can't regulate prices of face masks

Armenia Commandant: Health Ministry responded to threat of coronavirus very quickly

7or.am: Russian and Armenian FMs talked about political persecution against Armenia 2nd President

Armenia Commandant: China to provide last batch of reagents for preparing COVID-19 tests

Court acquits Armenian criminal authority

Armenian initiative member against placement of Gandhi statue in Yerevan

Armenia health minister: No large outbreak of COVID-19 at Ministry of Health yet

Armenia Human Rights Defender prepares special report on bombardment against Armenian village

Armenia Kotayk Province governor reports 9 new coronavirus cases

Armenia MFA: Lithuania sends 10,600 face shields

EU ambassador says crimes against Armenian people in Ottoman Empire must not be forgotten

Petition calling on Ukraine to recognize Armenian Genocide posted on President's website

Victorin on political participation of women in Armenia: I'm very much interested in supporting it

Andrea Barzagli leaves Juventus staff

National Library of Armenia issues statement

Yellowstone Park being partially opened in US

EU ambassador speaks on visa issues amid COVID-19 restrictions

Andrea Victorin says EU does not consider military presence or providing military aid to Armenia

Hayk Demoyan: Source materials about Armenian Genocide turned to ashes in a matter of hours

Head of Armenian initiative apprehended again

Armenia health minister: People having had contact with COVID-19 patients are now sent to self-isolate

Armenia health minister: End of COVID-19 pandemic visible after 5 years

Andrea Victorin: EU is starting a new program to fight organized crime in the Eastern Partnership countries

Armenia health minister: Extending state of emergency is imperative at this moment

Russia MFA: Moscow closely following Yerevan-Baku talks over exchange of captives

Armenian journalist tests positive for COVID-19

EU envoy to Armenia: There is certainly the prospect of launching a visa liberalization dialogue

EU envoy on Karabakh conflict: EU call for an intensification of the high-level talks

EU ambassador to Armenia: There has been considerable progress in Armenia's democratic performance

Moody’s expects global drop in car sales

State of emergency extended in Armenia, ex-president Kocharyan to remain under custody, 14.05.20 digest

Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh signs new decision

Levon Aronian to take part in Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge tournament

Armenia, Russia FMs have phone talk, discuss Nagorno-Karabakh peace process