Trial resumes into tragic road accident on Armenia bridge last year
Trial resumes into tragic road accident on Armenia bridge last year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The trial into the tragic road accident on Zod Bridge in Ararat Province of Armenia on July 6 last year resumed Friday in the Artashat court of first instance.

The questioning of witnesses in this case will continue at this court session.

Several court hearings were postponed due to the coronavirus situation.

Soghomon Hakobyan, the driver of the Toyota Hilux involved in this accident, is the defendant in the case, and he has been arrested as a precautionary measure.

On July 6, 2019, a passenger van, a Toyota Hilux, and a VAZ-21063 collided on the aforesaid bridge, which resulted in a fire in the van, and then it spread onto the other two cars.

Toyota Hilux driver Soghomon Hakobyan has been charged with violating traffic rules and causing the death of two or more people.

According to the indictment, Hakobyan negligently caused 7 deaths and 4 injuries.
