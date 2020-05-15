News
57 residents tested for COVID-19 in suspected hotbeds of Artsakh's Shahumyan region
57 residents tested for COVID-19 in suspected hotbeds of Artsakh's Shahumyan region
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

According to the Ministry of Health of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Epidemiology and Hygiene Center SNCO of the Ministry of Health and employees of the regional divisions have tested residents in the suspected hotbeds of the coronavirus in the country’s Shahumyan region and will provide the results of 57 tests during the day, as reported the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.

Several settlements of the region have also been sanitized, including public places, as well as apartments deemed to be and located next to the hotbeds of the virus. The residents have been given explanations and provided with sanitizers.
Հայերեն
