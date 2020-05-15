News
Friday
May 15
Yerevan subway to reopen on May 18
Yerevan subway to reopen on May 18
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

According to the new decision by the commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, a number of changes in the restrictions applied during the state of emergency will come into force as of May 18.

In particular, the current ban on the operation of public transport will be lifted, the Yerevan subway system informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Accordingly, the Yerevan subway will reopen on May 18 and will operate according to its regular schedule—from 7am to 11pm.
