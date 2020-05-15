China urges US to meet and strengthen cooperation in fight against pandemic

China called on the US to meet and strengthen cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic after President Donald Trump threatened to break off bilateral relations, AFP reported.
"To maintain the steady development of China-US relations is in the fundamental interests of the people in both countries, and is conducive to world peace and stability," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing.
"At present, China and the US should continue to strengthen cooperation against the epidemic, defeat the epidemic as soon as possible, treat patients, and restore economy and production. But it requires the US to meet halfway with China."
Earlier, Trump announced the possibility of a complete severance of relations with China.