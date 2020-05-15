Child who fell from 2nd floor in Armenia’s Vanadzor is in critical condition

YEREVAN. – The 9-year-old child who fell from the second floor in Vanadzor is in critical condition. Gevorg Derdzyan, the spokesperson of Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Yerevan—where this child was airlifted, wrote about this on his Facebook page
In particular, he wrote that after receiving first aid in Vanadzor, the child was helicoptered to the aforesaid hospital, is in the intensive care unit, and has numerous injuries.
Doctors assess the child’s condition as critical, the kid is hooked up to a ventilator, and is under strict medical supervision.