Ashot Ghulyan: Artsakh Parliament succeeded in establishing close ties with Armenia National Assembly

In response to a question about the challenges of the sixth convocation of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and whether the parliament managed to work in line with those challenges, Speaker of the National Assembly Ashot Ghulyan today told reportesr that the sixth convocation of the parliament was truly in special conditions.
“A lot has taken place during the sixth convocation of the National Assembly since 2015, including the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016, the extraordinary session, the adoption of a special declaration, the expansion of the functions of the parliament upon adoption of the new Constitution in 2018 and the first presidential election in parliament which I believe was held with honor in the political sense. Afterwards, new developments unfolded in Armenia, and this was followed by the seventh convocation of the National Assembly, and the parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh reestablished their ties. The National Assembly of Artsakh succeeded in establishing close ties with all political forces of the National Assembly of Armenia and take effective steps,” he said.
According to Ghulyan, the latest challenge is the coronavirus situation. “This is a new challenge, and it seems that the new parliament will have to touch upon legislative issues with respect to the coronavirus situation. Overall, I am content with the politics in parliament,” he said.