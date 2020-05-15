Lavrov: No absolutely free interaction after end of pandemic

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov has declared that there won’t be absolutely free interaction right after the end of the pandemic, reports RBK.
He stated that there will be restrictions on public transport, and even though there won’t be rough measures, the restrictions won’t be lifted immediately.
“Everyone agrees that it will take a long time to fully restore global ties. The prevailing majority of experts say restrictions will be fully lifted when a vaccine is created. We need to be careful,” Lavrov said.